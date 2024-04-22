Pitches in Caribbean will be slower than IPL, anchor's role will be crucial: Warner

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The flat decks on offer during the ongoing IPL might have made the role of an anchor batter irrelevant to an extent but Delhi Capitals opener David Warner says such players will play a key role during the World T20 in the Caribbean, where slow turners will test all the batters.

India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are such players with old school approach where they still build an innings before going hammer and tongs but the likes of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler and Jake-Fraser McGurk have been simply unstoppable in their start-to-finish mayhem.

Asked if batting template in IPL can be replicated in the World T20, Warner replied in a negative.

"They (pitches in West Indies) can be slower and they're gonna turn a bit. I don't think they're going to be as compact as they are here. You know, I've played a lot of cricket over there. I've played in the CPL. The wickets tend to get a little bit lower and slower," Warner said while replying to a PTI query.

"Even when we played there in 2010 World Cup, the pitches there weren't high scoring. That's when you did need an anchor. Someone like Mike Hussey came out and scored runs for us. He had to come and sort of knock it around," Warner said while recalling the 2010 edition where Australia finished runners-up.

"It's gonna be completely different there. Add the natural elements as well. There's going to be predominantly day games. I think because of the timing. So that plays a big a big factor.

"So the ball definitely will not be swinging like here at least in India. Here for first four or five overs, the ball can swing and could be challenging so. The pitches in Caribbean being dry, the ball will get roughed up and it's going to spin," the dashing left-hander said.

Small boundaries, flat wickets, you can hardly do anything ==================================== With Abhishek Sharma scoring 46 off 12 balls, Jake-Fraser McGurk completing 50 off 15 balls and Travis Head scoring his 100 off just 39 balls, Warner feels that unless there are a good conducive bowling conditions like one gets in Test matches across the globe, "good bowlers won't be able to get good batters out".

Hyderabad's top three scores this season are 287, 277 and 266, which is an indicator of the complete evolution of T20 batsmanship.

"The wickets have been very good. They've been very flat, very compact and very high-scoring. And when you got small boundaries, you're going to see very high scores," he was straight in his observation.

"It's not just Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy) anymore (which is a flat track). Calcutta's (Eden Gardens) is flat. Back in the day, there used to be turn (on offer) and you couldn't get those scores. It was very difficult. Also the lacquer on the ball is staying longer and hence it's not getting chewed up (scuffed up) and hence very little turn on offer." "Look at our our venue last year. I think there was only one game where there was a 200-plus score. So when you get good surfaces with small boundaries and very good players, you're gonna see high totals and it's hard for the bowlers because you know, as a bowler, if you pitch the ball up, it goes back over your head and it becomes hard after that first six," Warner had a lot of sympathy for 'Bowlers' Union'.

"Jake and Porel impressed me the most" ======================= When Warner was asked to name two stand-out players for DC, he named countryman Jake-Fraser and young keeper-batter Abhishek Porel, who has often come in as an 'Impact Substitute'.

"Well, Jake's been very good. We know he's always had the talent. Abhishek Porel has been outstanding. The opportunity he had in the first game (vs Punjab Kings) to come out, it was as an Impact Player.

"He wasn't even going to play. I think in 9 balls or something, he got 30 (32 not out in 10 balls). I think he's going to be a very good player. PTI KHS KHS AT AT