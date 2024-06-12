Pitches likes the ones in New York even the field: Canada opener Aaron Johnson

New York, Jun 12 (PTI) The Nassau County ground's pitch has been subjected to severe criticism in the ongoing T20 World Cup but Canada opener Aaron Johnson is not complaining as he believes such surfaces bring smaller teams into the game.

Johnson played the best innings of his T20 career, a 44-ball 52, against Pakistan on Tuesday but his team could not cross the line against an under-pressure opponent.

The 107-target that Pakistan overcame was the highest chase at the makeshift venue.

"I wouldn't say it's the best surface. It's a tricky surface but when T20 cricket started 120-130 was good total on wickets. (Now) because you have flat belters, people are getting 200. I think if you have a surface like this, it evens the playing field and we fancy our chance against any opponent, not only Pakistan," said Johnson in the post-match media interaction.

Johnson gave a brisk start to Canada with his belligerent strokeplay on the off-side against one of the best pace attacks in the world.

"I think it's my best innings so far in international cricket. And growing up, you know that Pakistan, one thing they have is quality fast bowling attack, right? "And to be able to get a decent total on the board for my team, that's up there with the top, probably top two best innings for me," said Johnson, who was born in Jamaica.

Canada play their final league game against India on June 15 and Johnson could not be more excited for the match in Florida though his team's qualification to the next stage seems unlikely.

"Again, as I say, it's a ball. The ball is very round. The moment you walk on the field, anyone can win. Yes, you have to have respect for these guys. They have been doing it for years.

"There are some of them, like someone like Babar (Azam) today, he's a legend. I'm pretty sure he will be a legend of the game, right? Hopefully we will get to play against Kohli, Rohit, all of these guys, the list goes on and on.

"And you have to respect them, but at the end of the day, you have to know that you're a professional cricketer also. And if they did it, you can do it also. So, it's about respecting them, but also respecting yourself," Johnson concluded. PTI BS PM BS PM PM