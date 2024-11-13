Pithiya notches career-best innings figures as Baroda take 205 runs lead over Meghalaya

Vadodara, Nov 13 (PTI) Off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya recorded his career-best innings figures with a six-wicket haul before opener Jyotsnil Singh scored a century as Baroda took a 205-run lead against Meghalaya on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Wednesday.

Pithiya (6/25 in 13 overs), who has a similar bowling action to seasoned India off-spinner R Ashwin, picked his second five-wicket haul of the season as Baroda spinners spun a web around the visiting batters to bundle out Meghalaya for a paltry 103 in 36.5 overs during the first session after being asked to bowl.

Jyotsnil (121) then shared a 95-run opening stand with Shivalik Sharma (42) and 123 run partnership with Shashwat Rawat (90 not out), who inched closer to his seventh first class ton.

Baroda reached 308/6 at the close of play, inflating their lead to over 200 runs.

Pithiya had made headlines last year when the touring Australian Test side had called him up as a net bowler. His previous inning best bowling figures were 6/102 against Services last month.

Bhargav Bhatt (2/28), skipper Krunal Panya (1/18) and Ninad Rathva (1/31) complemented Pithiya with the home side choosing not to bowl any pacer.

Pithiya's claimed his victim of the day by bambozzling opener Bamanbha Shangpliang in the sixth over. He then dismiised Balchander Anirudh and skipper Kishan Lyngdoh off consecutive balls in the 14th over.

He completed his five for by having Sumit Kumar caught Ninad Rathava.

Akash Coudhary, who scored a 46-ball 40, was the lone ranger for Meghalaya as he helped his side get over the 100-run mark. He hit the ball five times to the fence during his stay before Pithiya sent him back to the pavilion.

Jyotsnil struck 13 fours and three maximums in his 133-ball knock, while Rawat, who scored almost a run-a-ball unbeaten 90, found the boundary 10 times and also hit a six.

But Meghalaya bowlers, led by Bijon Dey (2/79), made a comeback of sorts claiming five wickets in the last 12 overs of the day.

Brief Scores: In Vadodara: Meghalaya 103 all out in 36.5 overs (Akash Choudhary 40; Mahesh Pithiya 6/25) vs Baroda 308 for 6 in 52.4 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 121, Shashwat Rawat 90 batting; Bijon Dey 2/79).

In Cuttack: Maharashtra 162 all out in 54 overs (Ramakrishna Ghosh 80; Sumit Sharma 4/39) vs Odisha 99 for 1 in 34 overs (Swastik Samal 56 batting; Ramakrishna Ghosh 1/23).

In Jammu: Tripura 165 all out in 50.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 67; Auqib Nabi 6/54) vs Jammu & Kashmir 82 for 3 in 29 overs (Shubham Khajuria 46 batting; Rana Dutta 1/19).

In Delhi: Services 192/6 in 64 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 76, Shubham Rohilla 56; Mohit Avasthi 2/33). PTI APA TAP