New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their convincing win over Sri Lanka and said it is “beautiful and elegant”.

India demolished Sri Lanka by a record 302 runs to enter the World Cup semifinals on Thursday as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj intimidated and scarred the islanders with a fast bowling exhibition for the ages.

“So Beautiful…So elegant…Just wow,” Goyal said on the social media platform X. PTI RR MR