PKL 12: UP Yoddhas beat Telugu Titans 40-35

Visakhapatnam, Aug 30 (PTI) UP Yoddhas started their Pro Kabaddi League campaign in an emphatic manner, registering a 40-35 victory over Telugu Titans here on Saturday.

Gagan Gowda was the top-scorer for the Yoddhas, notching 14 points, including four bonus ones, as skipper Sumit Sangwan and Guman Singh followed him by adding eight and seven to the team's tally.

Sumit's defensive tenacity stood out and he was ably supported by his deputy Ashu Singh as they earned the team a combined nine points through their tackles.

Vijay Malik was the one who steered the ship for the Titans, bagging 10 raid points, one through a tackle, and three bonus points to aggregate 14 at the end of the match.

However, he lacked adequate support from the rest of the teammates, as the Yoddhas sustained a stronghold over the proceedings throughout the game to grab a critical win in their opening game of the campaign. PTI KHS AH AH