PKL: Aditya Shinde, Aslam Inamdar star in Puneri Paltan''s win over Bengal Warriorz

Visakhapatnam, Sep 3 (PTI) Puneri Paltan continued their dominance in the Pro Kabaddi League season with a 45-36 win over Bengal Warriorz at the Vishwanadh Sports Club here on Wednesday.

Led by the brilliance of skipper Aslam Inamdar, alongside Aditya Shinde and Vishal Bhardwaj, who got a High Five, the Paltan cancelled Devank Dalal's 17 points on the night.

Puneri Paltan got off to a confident start against Bengal Warriorz, racing ahead with some sharp raiding from Shinde and Inamdar.

Shinde was quick to make his presence felt, striking repeatedly with successful raids that kept the Warriorz defence under pressure.

The highlight of the first 10 minutes came through Inamdar, who produced a Super Raid that got Warriorz defenders Nitesh Kumar and Parteek in one swift move. The raid tilted the momentum in Paltan's favour.

The momentum wildly swung as both sides traded blows, highlighted by two crucial ALL OUTs in the second phase.

But the third quarter of the contest saw Puneri Paltan stamp their authority on the game, stretching their lead.

Despite Devank's relentless fightback, the Warriorz trailed 37-28 in the final 10 minutes, leaving them with a steep climb heading into the final stretch.

But a masterclass in defence from the Puneri Paltan kept them in the lead to the very end. The match ended with the score reading 45-36, as the Paltan secured an impressive win. PTI APA KHS