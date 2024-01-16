PKL: Ajinkya Pawar's 'Super 10' helps Tamil Thalaivas win big vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Tamil Thalaivas came up with a dominating performance to record an emphatic 41-25 triumph over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

The win takes the Tamil Nadu based franchise to the 10th place, while the Pirates remain second in 12-team table.

Ajinkya Pawar turned out to be the star for the Thalaivas, acquiring 10 points, while raider Narender contributed with six points.

Narender captured two raid points as the Thalaivas edged forward with a 4-2 lead in the third minute. But Sudhakar executed a marvellous raid, levelling the scores at 4-4.

In the meantime, Pawar and Sagar came up with a raid and tackle point, respectively, reducing the Pirates to just three members.

The Thalaivas capitalised on the momentum, inflicting an 'All Out' and taking a humungous lead of 12-6 in the 11th minute. Sagar continued to thrive, with the Thalaivas stretching their lead further to 16-8 by the 14th minute.

Also, the Thalaivas managed to stop Sudhakar and Sachin from scoring raid points consistently and led at 20-11 at the half-time break.

After the restart, Pawar conducted a wonderful raid in the opening minutes, reducing the Pirates to just two members. Soon after, the Thalaivas inflicted another 'All Out', leading comfortably 25-11 in the 24th minute.

Ankit too came up with a competent tackle on Narender in the 29th minute, but to no avail as the Thalaivas dominated at 31-14. The latter piled more pressure on their opponents for the remainder of the match, eventually sealing a broad conquest.

