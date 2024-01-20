PKL: Ashu Singh collects 17 points, Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Leading from the front, Ashu Malik earned 17 raid points as Dabang Delhi returned to winning ways with a 39-33 triumph over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Guman Singh was key performer for U Mumba with 13 raid points.

The win took Delhi to the third spot while U Mumba stayed in the seventh position on the points table.

It was a thrilling contest, as both sides exchanged the lead frequently.

Vishal Bhardwaj came off the bench and executed two 'Super Tackles' but U Mumba effected an 'All Out' in the dying stages of the half to take a narrow lead.

Delhi bounced back, thanks to a multi-point raid from Ashu, as both sides headed into the break tied at 16-16.

Delhi upped the ante in the next half with Ashu taking three points before Pranay Rane stepped into the lobbies for an 'All Out', as U Mumba led 22-17.

Delhi grabbed lead again and appeared to be running away with the game but Guman delivered a magnificent 'Super Raid'. He escaped the grip of four defenders, handing his side a fighting chance at 28-25, while it also brought up his season's sixth 'Super 10'.

With 10 minutes to go, Delhi was down to three men as U Mumba sensed a comeback, making an inspired substitution.

Heidarali Ekrami came off the bench, picked up two crucial points to reduce the deficit to just three points at 33-36.

An excellent 'Super Tackle' from Manjeet in the last minute saw Delhi snap up an exhilarating conquest. PTI AYG AT AT