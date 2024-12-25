PKL eliminators: UP Yoddhas to take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates face U Mumba

Pune, Dec 25 (PTI) UP Yoddhas will play Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates will be up against U Mumbai in the eliminators of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

In the fray for the top prize are Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas, both of whom have never won the title, and along with them are three-time champions Patna Pirates, season 8 winners Dabang Delhi KC, season 1 and 9 title holders Jaipur Pink Panthers, and season 2 champions U Mumba, who sealed qualification for the playoffs with the last game of the league stage.

The winners of the eliminators will take on Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC in the semifinals scheduled for Friday. Table toppers Haryana Steelers, who are through to the semi-finals, are gunning for their first PKL title while Dabang Delhi KC have been one of the best teams this season and have stitched together a 15-match unbeaten streak, which helped them secure the second position on the points table.

UP Yoddhas, who had to go back to the drawing board before the season began, have seen their young raiders and the defence step up in style and U Mumba stormed into the PKL Season 11 playoffs with a superb win against the Bengal Warriorz in the final league stage game this season.

Among the highlights for U Mumba this season has been that the young brigade have led from the front.

Having finished sixth on the points table, Jaipur Pink Panthers are looking for their third title. And coach Sanjeev Baliyan believes that the mentality and preparations for the playoff week has to be different.

"The playoff is a different kettle of fish and there are no second chances like during the league stage. And moreover, to win the PKL title again, the whole squad has to play well, and support Arjun Deshwal." PTI SSC APA APA