PKL: Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddhas to secure final berth

Pune, Dec 27 (PTI) A determined Haryana Steelers overcame a fighting UP Yoddhas 28-25 to secure a place in the Pro Kabaddi League final with Shivam Patare, Vinay, Rahul and Mohammadreza Shadloui playing stellar roles in the win here on Friday.

This is the second consecutive time Haryana Steelers have made the PKL final.

In a closely-contested match, UP Yoddhas took a three-point lead with Gagan Gowda and Sumit leading the charge.

However, Vinay was the livewire of the Haryana Steelers attack, scoring crucial points to keep his team level on points. In fact, Haryana Steelers went into the half-time break leading 12-11.

Early in the second half, the Steelers notched up an 'All Out', which put pressure on the opponents.

Even as Patare and Vinay gave the opposition a tough time, Shadloui kept notching up important points.

With time running out, Gagan Gowda tried his best to level things up. He completed a 'Super 10' in the final minute, but the Haryana Steelers showed why their defence is considered to be the best among all competing teams as they slammed the door shut on the rivals. PTI AM AM DDV