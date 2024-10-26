PKL Season 11: Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba play out thrilling tie

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba played out a thrilling draw in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Saturday. The final scoreline of season's first tied encounter was 31-31.

Bengal Warriorz made a quick start with Maninder Singh causing the most problems for the U Mumba side, who were trailing in the early exchanges.

However, Manjeet helped U Mumba bring the contest to level terms, even though the Warriorz looked solid in defence.

It was a tight contest right from the beginning as both sides had trouble holding onto the lead.

For the Warriorz, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh and Sushil Kambrekar did most of the heavy lifting early on, and led by a point at the 10-minute mark.

As the first half progressed, Maninder continued to score the points, which helped the Warriorz stay ahead of their opponents.