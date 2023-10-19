PKL season to begin in Ahmedabad on December 2

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin with a match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad on December 2, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Pro Kabaddi League, which is returning to the 12-city format with the upcoming season, will begin at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium and thereafter move to each of the franchise's home cities.

The league stage will be held until February 21. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from December 2-7.

Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (December 8-13), Pune (December 15-20), Chennai (December 20-27), Noida (December 29 to January 3), Mumbai (January 5-10), Jaipur (January 12-17), Hyderabad (January 19-24), Patna (January 26-31), Delhi (February 2-7), Kolkata (February 9-14) and Panchkula (February 16-21).

Speaking about the schedule, League Commissioner Anupam Goswami, said, "This schedule is the result of multiple considerations and meticulous planning about PKL fan behaviour and sentiments as well as the sustenance of high-quality and relevant competition all through the landmark tenth season of our League." PTI AH BS BS