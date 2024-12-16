Play resumes after brief rain interruption

Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Play resumed after a brief rain interruption on day three of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Advertisment

Invited to bat, Australia scored at a healthy pace to add 30 runs to their overnight score of 405 for seven. They were 435 for eight when a passing shower halted play at Gabba.

Only 36 minutes of play was possible before the interruption.

There had been a slight shower before the start of third day's play.

Advertisment

Rain had marred the opening day as well with less than 14 overs possible.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1. PTI APA AH AH