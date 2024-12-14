Play resumes after rain interruption on opening day of 3rd Test between India and Australia

Brisbane: Play resumed after a brief rain interruption on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia were 19/0 in 5.3 overs when rain stopped play.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (13 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (2 not out ) survived the first 25 minutes, during which neither Jasprit Bumrah (0/6 from 3 overs) nor Mohammed Siraj (0/9 from 2.3 overs) managed to bowl consistently good lines, despite hitting the right length.

The line was more drifting towards the pads which made it easier to survive the initial spell without fuss.

India have made a couple of changes, bringing in Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja in place of rookie pacer Harshit Rana and veteran off-spinner R Ashwin.

Brief Score: Australia 19 for no loss in 5.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 13 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/6).