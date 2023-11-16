Play resumes in second semifinal after rain interruption

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Play resumed after a 45-minute stoppage in the second semifinal of the World Cup between Australia and South Africa here on Thursday.

South Africa were 44 for four after 14 overs when rain stopped play at the Eden Gardens.

Heinrich Klaasen (10) and David Miller (10) were at crease when a drizzle halted the proceedings. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowling with two wickets apiece.

South Africa are attempting to reach their first-ever World Cup final, while Australia are gunning for a summit clash berth and their sixth 50-over title.

The winners of this match will face India in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Brief scores: South Africa: 44 for 4 in 14 overs (Mitchell Starc 2-18, Josh Hazlewood 2-12). AH ATK ATK