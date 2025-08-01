Play resumes on Day 2 after rain break between India and England in 5th Test

London, Aug 1 (PTI) Play resumed after a rain intervention post tea break with England placed at 242 for eight with a lead of 18 runs in the first innings against India in the fifth and final Test here on Friday.

England were able to take a slender lead but the second session belonged to India who took six wickets for 106 runs to halt the hosts’ aggressive approach.

Ben Duckett (43) and Zak Crawley (64) had put on a brisk 92-run opening stand to give England the advantage, but Mohammed Siraj (3/83) and Prasidh Krishna (4/60) applied the breaks with regular wickets.

India were earlier bowled out for 224 on the second day.