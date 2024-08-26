Players from 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet

Pune, Aug 26 (PTI) Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament, starting here from Tuesday.

It will be organised by Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association under the auspices Badminton Association of India at the PE Society's Modern PDMBA Sports Complex.

The tournament, held in memory of the late Sushant Chipalkatti, has become a key fixture in the international junior badminton calendar.

A total 280 players from 13 countries including India, USA, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, Switzerland, England, Taipei, Iran will be seen in action during this event.

In previous editions, star players such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Shrikant, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Chirag Shetty have played in this tournament.

The tournament will feature competitions in U-19 boys and girls singles, doubles and mix doubles categories.

As part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) circuit, it offers participants an opportunity to earn ranking points and gain international experience.