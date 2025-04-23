Players wear black armbands during Super Cup match to mourn terror attack victims

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) The players of Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence before their Super Cup match here on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

The players of both teams, including their foreign recruits, came out to the ground with black armbands to pay respect to the victims of the terror attack. Just before the start of the match, the players, the match officials and the spectators at the Kalinga Stadium stood in silence for one minute in memory of the departed souls.

Earlier, Bengaluru FC expressed solidarity with the victims and those injured due to the terror attack.

"Bengaluru FC stands in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected in the #PahalgamAttack," the club, which won the ISL in 2018-19 season, said on 'X'.

"A minute's silence will be observed ahead of today's #KalingaSuperCup fixture, where the Blues will wear black armbands as a mark of respect." Bengaluru FC and India captain Sunil Chhetri condemned the "cowardly" act of the terrorists.

"Saddened at the news coming out of Pahalgam. Words fall short. My thoughts are with the families of all those affected by what is a cowardly act of terror," he said.

Inter Kashi described the terrorist attack as "a wound on the soul of this Nation".

"They say the show must go on. And it does. But not without remembrance. Not without rage. Pahalgam bleeds, and so do we. What happened is not just a headline — it’s a wound on the soul of this Nation.

"Terror must not just be condemned, but in fact confronted and defeated. We stand united - in grief, in rage, and in resolve," the Varanasi-based I-League club said in a strong and emotional reaction.

"As the world moves on, we pause to stand in solidarity and in anger. Sport goes on, yes — but not in silence. Because sport reflects life, and today, we raise our voices for the lives that were so cruelly taken away." Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, who face each other in the second match of the day, also condemned the terrorist attack, terming it as "senseless violence".

"The tragedy in Pahalgam — ordinarily a place of serene beauty in India — has taken innocent lives in an act of senseless violence. There is no place for terrorism, anywhere.

"The club stands in heartfelt solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those impacted now and in the days to come," the Chennai-based ISL club said.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. We mourn the lives lost and stand in solidarity with their families during this time of grief," Mumbai City FC posted on 'X'.