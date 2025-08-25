Playing cricket with Pakistan contrary to national interest: Congress to BCCI on Asia Cup match

Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi urged the BCCI to ensure that the Indian team does not participate in cricket matches against Pakistan in the wake of the current bilateral situation.

He said that with cross-border tensions persisting between the two neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack, playing cricket with Pakistan is "contrary to national interest".

India is slated to play Pakistan in a group stage match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 14.

In a letter to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, which was shared with the press here on Monday, Gogoi said, "While cricket has always been a sport that brings joy among people, in the context of current India and Pakistan relations, such engagements should not be prioritised over national interest." He said the "cross-border tensions still persist and we all are aware of the sacrifices of our armed forces".

"In such circumstances, playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan appears contrary to the national interest," he said in the letter, dated August 23.

Gogoi, the president of the Assam Congress, noted that India had sent delegations to various countries to make the world aware that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack.

"Even our Honourable Prime Minister mentioned that water and blood cannot flow together," he said, referring to India pulling out of the Indus Waters Treaty immediately after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April.

"Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security," he asserted.

The Jorhat MP also pointed out that Pakistan had backed out of playing hockey in India, citing security concerns.

"Resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances may dilute the seriousness of national concerns regarding security and diplomacy," he maintained.

"India's stance in global forums and in bilateral relations must reflect unity, strength, and the highest regard for our sovereignty and security," he said in the letter to Saikia, who is also the advocate general of Assam.

Gogoi urged the BCCI to take a "clear stand" and avoid cricketing engagements with Pakistan until conditions are favourable and conducive to the nation's interest.

He had, on August 14, urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to use his close association with Saikia to persuade the country's apex cricket body to pull out of the encounter with Pakistan.