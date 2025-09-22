Playing in Australia will be a great learning experience before Junior World Cup: Jyoti Singh

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Indian junior women's hockey team captain Jyoti Singh on Monday said the tour of Australia will be a big learning experience for the girls and help them prepare in earnest for the World Cup.

The tour, scheduled from September 26 to October 2, will see India play their first three matches against the Australia junior women's team, followed by two games against local side Canberra Chill.

Looking forward to the challenge, Jyoti said, "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Playing in Australia will be a great learning experience, and it will help us prepare better for the Junior World Cup.

"The team has trained hard, and we are eager to test ourselves against strong opponents. Our aim will be to make the most of this tour, grow together as a unit, and return sharper and more confident for the big tournament in December." The team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday evening for the five-match tour.

The team is travelling to Canberra via Sydney as it competes in an important preparatory series ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile, later this year.

All matches will be played at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra.

The exposure tour is part of the team's build-up to the World Cup and will provide the players with valuable experience of competing in overseas conditions against high-quality opposition.