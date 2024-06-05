Playing in mixed field, Diksha seeks strong result in Scandinavian Open

Helsingborg (Sweden), Jun 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar would look to make amends of her three missed cuts in the last three years at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tournament, which begins here on Thursday.

Dagar last week competed in the Dormy Open at the same city where she fought back well in the closing stages to finish T-13. She stays on in Helsingborg for another week but the action this time shifts from Allerum Golf Club to the Vasatorps Golfklubb.

Dagar, who has twice won on the LET in 2019 and in 2023, has also had a bunch of second and third place finishes, including in her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2023. She was also third on the LET Order of Merit and is currently ninth for 2024.

She will now be looking for a good week and improve on the Order of Merit.

This season, Dagar has had Top-10s in Lalla Meryem and Joburg Ladies. However, in the last seven starts she has not been in Top-10, but has been consistent to stay in Top-25 in five of her last seven starts.

This event, as also the next four week in Europe, will prepare her for the seasons two Majors at Evian and AIG Open besides Paris Olympics. She will also play the LPGA co-sanctioned Scottish Open.

The event is unique as it is co-sanctioned by both Ladies European Tour and the DP World Tour. The LET and the DPWT will see 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy.

Another Indian, Shubhankar Sharma will figure in the men’s segment. Sharma was T-58 last year but missed the cut in 2021 and 2022.

The tournament will see 156 players teeing it up in a 72-hole stroke play format with a cut to the top 65 professionals and ties after 36 holes.

Linn Grant, who made history by winning the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed, is back in her hometown of Helsingborg. Grant is a five-time winner on the LET and also won the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol. She will be teeing it up in her second LET start of the year.

Solheim Cup star Madelene Sagstrom is also in town after making her debut at the event in 2023. LET Order of Merit leader Bronte Law, who won the 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup, will be teeing it up this week, as will Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini -- the leader of Rookie of the Year.

Two further winners from the 2024 season will be in attendance with Belgium’s Manon De Roey and Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who won the Investec SA Women’s Open and Magical Kenya Ladies Open respectively.

On the men's side, defending champion Dale Whitnell of England will be hoping to retain his title in Sweden. There are several big DP World Tour Stars here with Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard teeing it up, as well as Jesper Svensson and Vincent Norrman.