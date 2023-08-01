Playing more international matches the way forward: AIFF president

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) The All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday said playing more international matches is the way forward for the sport to grow in the country.

A former India goalkeeper, who played most of his professional club football with East Bengal, was here for the red-and-gold's 104th Foundation Day celebrations.

"East Bengal were the first Indian club to win an officially recognised Asian football tournament (2003 ASEAN Cup)," Chaubey said in his address here.

"They have always done well in international tournaments. The more international matches we play, the better it would be for the sport." He further cited the example of Indian football team which is playing 24 matches this calendar year.

"In one calendar year, we are playing 24 matches in Tri-Nation Cup, Intercontinental Cup, SAFF Cup, Kings Cup, Merdeka Cup, and Asian Games. The more international matches we play, the better it would be for the sport in the country to grow." East Bengal are in the midst of a trophy drought as they are yet to win the Indian domestic league since 2003-04.

The Red and Gold Brigade have not found their footing in the top tier Indian Super League ever since they arrived in the 2020-21 season, finishing ninth or below in three successive seasons.

Chaubey urged the fans to be behind the team.

"I was also present at the Mohun Bagan function the other day. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the two legacy clubs and there USP are the fans.

"Like media are called the fourth pillar of democracy, the fans are fourth pillar of football. Sport will grow only because of fans passion and support. If the fans are behind them the team will develop itself." Take a cue from Cleiton Silva: Cuadrat ============================== The Kolkata-based club have roped in former ISL winning Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.

They have also made some big name signings in the summer transfer window -- the likes of Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill among others.

With the league growing even more competitive with the addition of a 12th team, the task would be cut out for Cuadrat but the Spaniard said he's up to it.

"I'm aware of the challenges ahead," he said and went on to cite the example of Cleiton Silva, the Brazilian who was their lone bright spot in the previous season where they endured 13 losses.

Silva was the top scorer in the ISL netting 12 goals in 20 matches and finished with the maximum number of man-of-the-match awards.

“I want to use example of Cleiton Silva. I brought him to BFC from Thailand in 2020. Now after three years in ISL, he was the best player last season," the 54-year-old coach said.

Silva, who was conspicuous by his absence, was awarded their best player, while the find of last season Naorem Mahesh Singh was given the best emerging player award.

The club's Lifetime Achievement award was given to former India goalkeeper Tarun Bose and former Bengal pacer Arup Bhattacharya.

The club’s highest award, the “Bharat Gaurav” was conferred on eminent industrialist Ratan Tata, who too was not present in person to receive the honour. PTI TAP BS BS