Playing with freedom will be crucial in World Cup: Pakistan skipper Sana

Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Saturday said her side is determined to put up a spirited show in the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka, where stitching partnerships and "playing with freedom will be crucial".

The eight-team World Cup will be hosted in Sri Lanka and India from September 30 to November 2.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka and open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2, followed by matches against India (October 5), Australia (October 8), England (October 15), New Zealand (October 18), South Africa (October 21) and hosts Sri Lanka (October 24).

"World Cups are always special, they give every cricketer a chance to test themselves on the biggest stage, and every team the opportunity to show how far they've come. For us, this World Cup is about playing good cricket, competing hard, and making our country proud," Sana said in a column released by the ICC.

Sana, who will spearhead the pace attack, said the conditions in Sri Lanka will demand discipline from both pacers and spinners.

"Our biggest test will be to strike at key moments and support each other through partnerships in the field. On the batting side, we know that building partnerships and playing with freedom will be crucial," she said.

The 23-year-old pacer, who will be leading Pakistan in an ODI World Cup for the first time, underlined that the squad is a fine blend of experience and youth.

"Sidra Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali bring calmness and experience, while youngsters like Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Natalia Parvaiz add fresh energy and depth to the team," she noted.

The skipper credited the support staff, including former internationals Mohammad Wasim and Junaid Khan, for sharpening the team's preparations. "Their guidance has helped us think deeper about the 50-over game and how to adapt in different phases of a match," she said.

Calling it an "honour and a humbling experience" to captain the national side in a World Cup, Sana vowed to keep the squad united and focused.

"My aim is to encourage every player to express themselves, and to approach each game with belief, discipline and team spirit." Sana also hoped Pakistan's campaign would inspire the next generation of female cricketers back home.

"We respect every opposition we face, but we also believe in the hard work we've put in. My hope is that our performances not only bring joy to our fans but also inspire more girls in Pakistan to pick up a bat or a ball and dream of representing their country one day," she said. PTI AT AT SSC SSC