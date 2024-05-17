Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics: Women quota winners

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Paris Games quota-winning women wrestlers on Friday pleaded with the national federation not to subject them to selection trials, saying that every single step they take and every little thing they do from now on will have a bearing on India's medal chances at the Olympics.

Anshu Malik, India's first female wrestler to reach the senior World Championships final in 2021, said all they need now is "mental peace" to prepare for the Games.

If selected, it will be 22-year-old Anshu's second shot at an Olympic medal, having competed at the Tokyo Games. She had exceeded expectations by locking a quota in women's 57kg category as a 17-year old but lack of big-stage experience meant that she crashed out in the first round.

However, the attacking wrestler from Nidani village has made tremendous progress since then, winning a historic Worlds silver and four Asian Championships medals.

She missed the Asian Games due to a knee injury she suffered during the Asian Championships last year and fears that putting her body under pressure so close to the Games may spoil her preparations.

"We have to be very, very careful with every little thing we do. We are cautious in every single step we take from here on. I have competed at a number of competitions in the recent past, international events, nationals, trials and then the Qualifiers, so I am not required to be assessed on fitness through trials," Anshu told PTI from Tokyo where she is training these days.

"We need mental peace before the Olympics. Already two months is too less a period to prepare. At this stage, every single day counts. We plan our training on a weekly basis and if I am called to India for trials, it will disrupt plans and affect medal chances.

"I also want to go to Europe for an international training camp from June 10 but I can't finalise that because of uncertainty around the trials. We need to strategise bouts with rivals but how will I do that if I prepare for the trials and not for the Olympics?" she asked.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has called its selection committee meeting on May 21 in Delhi to decide on the trials criteria.

Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) are among the five women wrestlers who have secured quotas for India.

"I am still recovering from the weight-cut at the qualifiers, if again we undergo trials, it will affect our body. We have to complete with elite wrestlers and need to plan well, but if keep thinking about trials, how will we strategise," said Nisha, who trains at Satywan's akhada in Rohtak.

"In Bishkek, I got caught in crossing (Nordic system) and did not get enough points and the wrestler who I had beaten qualified. I was pretty sure that I will qualify in Istanbul. I am competing in 68kg for many years now, so I knew who my rivals could be and wrote down around 20-22 rivals, who I was expected to clash with and started watching their bouts.

"I was well-prepared. I expected China to win, for me China is the strongest rival, though I have beaten her." After securing the quota, Nisha has not met her family in Panipat.

"I came straight to my training centre from Istanbul. I did not want to lose time and focus, so began training here. I did not allow even my parents to come here. We will meet now only after the Olympics." According to the criteria explained earlier, it was said that the wrestlers, who finished in the top-four at the last trials will compete against each other and the winner from the group will fight it out with the quota winner.

"It takes us about seven days to reduce weight and almost a similar time to recover after competition. If I have to again start the procedure, it's a huge challenge. We should not be subjected to the trials," said Reetika, whose natural body weight is 81kg.

Reetika, the country's first U23 women's world champion, feels that Japan and Turkey will pose the biggest challenge to her at the Games.

"I am pretty confident of doing well although the USA wrestler, who I had beaten in the U23 worlds final is also strong. My attack is pretty good and defense is a bit weak. If I can play my attacking game, I will be a medal contender in Paris," said Reetika, who trains under coach Mandeep in Rohtak.

Experts believe that subjecting quota winners to trials could result in injuries.

Experts believe that subjecting quota winners to trials could result in injuries.

"At this stage, when everything will be at stake, the wrestlers will go all out. It could lead to some rough bouts and result in injuries. This situation should be avoided," said a coach who did not wish to be named.