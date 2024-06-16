Pleased to score first ODI hundred at home, hope it keeps coming: Mandhana

Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana was relieved to score her first ODI hundred at home after squandering several chances in the past, and the Indian vice-captain hoped to continue in the same vein for the rest of the series against South Africa.

Mandhana’s 117 played a massive role in powering India to a lop-sided 143-run win over South Africa in the first women’s ODI here on Sunday.

“I was really mad with myself in the last 4-5 years. Whenever I played at home in ODIs, I ended up scoring 70-80 (runs) and throwing away my wicket.

“Today, it wasn’t an easy wicket. So, pleased to know that it (hundred at home) has happened. I hope that it keeps coming and it stays,” said Mandhana in the post-match press meet.

However, Mandhana gave credit to Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar, her partners for the sixth and seventh wicket respectively, for giving her splendid support.

“I think the partnerships with Deepti and Pooja were really important. We know what Deepti can do with the bat. We had Pooja to come. She can strike a ball too. So, I wasn't really worried about what would happen.

“We just spoke about spending some time (at the crease). They (SA) had spread the field. So, we were getting 4-5-6 runs (an over) without taking a risk. So, the whole conversation with Deepti was that let's just build a good partnership in the next 7-8 overs,” said Mandhana.

Mandhana and Deepti added 81 runs as India recovered from an uncomfortable 99 for five.

After Deepti’s dismissal, Mandhana and Pooja helped themselves to a fifty stand as India reached an over-par total.

“When Pooja came in, she started off really good with the boundary. She took the load off me when she made that first boundary.

“So, I don't think that in one-day cricket, you can just be like, okay, this is how I am going to play today. It's (game plan) just going to keep changing,” she added.

Pooja had to walk off the field with what seemed to be a knee niggle during the 18th over of South Africa’s innings.

Mandhana allayed any injury concerns about the pace bowler, who was recuperating from an unspecified injury prior to this series.

"I just passed over my cramps to her. I was struggling a bit with cramps. Nothing serious (for Pooja). I think she will be fine,” she added. PTI UNG ATK