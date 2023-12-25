Plenty of new faces in Indian women's ODI squad for Australia series

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu were on Monday included for the first time in the Indian women's ODI squad for the upcoming limited overs assignment against Australia.

The Indian women's team will play in three One-day Internationals and as many T20Is against the visiting Australian team from December 28 with the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A crafty left-arm-spinner, the Patiala-born Kashyap, 20, was earlier called up for the T20I series against England but did not get a game.

Shreyanka earned her maiden ODI call-up after she made her debut in the T20I series against England earlier this month.

In three matches against Heather Knight's women, Shreyanka picked up five wickets and won the Player of the Match award in the third and final T20I of the series.

Kashyap was part of India's victorious women's Under-19 World Cup winning squad in February, and so was Titas Sadhu.

Saika Ishaque was one of the top bowlers for the Mumbai franchise in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and will start on December 28. The next two matches will be played on December 30 and January 2.

The action will then shift to DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai which will host the three T20Is on January 5, 7 and 9.

Harmanpreet Kaur remains the captain of both the teams with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy.

India won the one-off women's Test against Australia by eight wickets in Mumbai on Sunday.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol.

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani. PTI AH AH AT AT