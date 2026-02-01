Plipuech knocks out Ankita from Mumbai Open Qualifiers

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Ankita Raina crashed out of the Qualifiers of the Mumbai Open -- WTA 125K Series event -- even as four others made it to the main draw here Sunday.

Ankita stumbled against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech who got over the line 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 39 minutes.

Japan's Matsuda Misaki, Zuzzana Pawlikowska and Kristiana Sidorova were the other players who booked their place in the main draw.

Misaki pulled off a sensational result to defeat top seed Argentine Nicole Fossa Huergo. Despite a sluggish start, the Japanese tennis star secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory in an hour and 33 minutes.

Poland’s Pawlikowska had to dig deep against Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova in a three-set marathon that lasted a little over three hours.

The Polish player prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), clinching the third set tiebreaker to progress to the next round.

In the last game of the day, Kristiana Sidorova cruised past Yasmine Kabbaj, the number two seed in the qualifiers. The former registered a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win to round up the day’s action.

