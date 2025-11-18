Plucky Payas Jain pips Akash Pal for national ranking title

Panchkula, Nov 18 (PTI) Rising India player Payas Jain and PSPB’s Swastika Ghosh claimed the men’s and women’s singles titles with hard fought wins at the UTT National Ranking table tennis tournament here.

It was the first title of the season for Delhi-based Payas as well as Swastika.

In the men’s singles final, Payas held off a spirited challenge from Akash of the Railways, prevailing 12-10, 10-12, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

The fluctuating scores reflected the intensity of the contest, with Payas raising his game just when it was needed to close out the last three games.

The women’s singles final delivered similar drama. Swastika edged past Syndrela Das of West Bengal in a gripping six-game battle -- 12-10, 12-14, 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, marked by long rallies and bold shot-making under pressure.

Among the youth categories, Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Assam) captured the Youth Boys U-19 title, defeating M. Balamurugan 4-1, showing superior composure in the closing stretch.

In the Youth Girls U-19 final, Syndrela Das of West Bengal bounced back strongly, producing a commanding 4–0 win over Shriya Anand of Tamil Nadu, sealing her title dominantly with a 4-0 triumph.

Results: Men’s Singles: Final: Payas Jain (Del) bt Akash Pal (RSPB) 12-10, 10-12, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

Semifinals: Akash bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6; Payas bt Jash Modi (Mah) 11-5, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8.

Quarterfinals: Manush bt Harmeet Desai (PSPB) 3-1; Akash bt P.B. Abhinand (TN) 3-1; Payas bt S. Preyesh Raj (TN) 3-0; Jash bt SFR Snehit (IA&AD) 3-0.

Women’s Singles: Final: Swastika Ghosh (PSPB) bt Syndrela Das (WB) 12-10, 12-14, 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10.

Semifinals: Swastika bt Selena Deepthi (TN) 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-9; Syndrela bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (PSPB) 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7. PTI BS UNG