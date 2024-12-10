PM congratulates Indian deaf team for best-ever effort in Asia Pacific Deaf Games

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent that won a rich haul of medals at the just-concluded 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, terming the achievement as a "remarkable feat".

India returned with an impressive haul of 55 medals from the Games.

India were represented by 68 athletes, who bagged eight gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medal at the Games held from December 1 to 8.

India finished fifth overall in the 21-team tournament.

"Congratulations to our Indian contingent for a historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur! "Our talented athletes have brought immense pride to our nation by winning an extraordinary 55 medals, making it India's best ever performance at the games. This remarkable feat has motivated the entire nation, especially those passionate about sports," Modi tweeted.

The achievement is a marked improvement by the deaf athletes who secured just five medals -- three gold and two silver -- in the last Asia Pacific Deaf Games held in Taoyuan, Taiwan in 2015. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM