PM congratulates J&K team for first-ever Ranji Trophy win

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on Saturday for its first-ever Ranji Trophy win and said the historic triumph reflects the players' remarkable grit, discipline and passion, and is a proud moment for locals.

Modi hoped that this feat will inspire many young athletes to dream big.

"Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team. It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there," he said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of the first innings' lead after the final match against Karnataka ended in a draw in Hubballi on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir made its debut 67 years ago in India's premier domestic competition, which is now 92 years old. PTI ACB RC