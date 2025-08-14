PM invites kho kho players for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited 30 of India's best Kho Kho players to be part of Independence day celebrations.

The Indian kabaddi team had won the World Cup in January this year.

Fifteen of these 30 players will be part of the player draft of the new season of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) beginning November 29..

Among those honoured are the World Cup-winning players Pratik Waikar, Ramji Kashyap, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Gowtham M K, Rokeson Khuman, Nikhil B, Pabani Sabar, Akash Baliyan, Aditya Ganpule, Siva Reddy, Subramani, Mehul, Aniket Pote and Sumon Barman, whose performances have energised the sport's momentum at home and abroad.