New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor here.

Chopra, who married former tennis player Mor in an intimate ceremony earlier this year, is currently on a break from competition.

"Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!" Modi posted on 'X'.

Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!@Neeraj_chopra1pic.twitter.com/YYQjV324aV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2025

The 27-year-old Chopra endured a mixed year in which he breached the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League but, hampered by fitness issues, could not defend his World Championship crown in September, ending up eighth overall.

He also hosted and won a javelin throw event instituted in his name in Bengaluru.

At the start of the season, the superstar roped in a new coach in Czech legend Jan Zelezny, the owner of three Olympic gold medals and the javelin throw world record of 98.48m throw.