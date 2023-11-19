PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM watch WC cricket final

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the ICC World Cup cricket final between India and Australia in the last hour of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles was also present.

Modi sat with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi and Marles landed at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday evening separately to watch the final match between the host team and Australia.

India lost to Australia in the exciting game, plunging the cricket-obsessed country into deep mourning.

India, who were the only unbeaten side going into the final after 10 wins on the trot, fell flat in the final hurdle.

Many celebrities, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone among others, were in attendance. PTI PJT PD NSK