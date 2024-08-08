PM Modi, Bindra, Laxman lead tributes to Indian hockey team on winning bronze at Paris Games

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Indian hockey team's bronze-winning feat at the Paris Olympics provided unadulterated joy to millions across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra leading the tributes to the Harmanpreet Singh-side for clinching a second consecutive medal here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi said the team had shown tremendous determination on way to the historic feat of winning back-to-back medals at the Olympics. India broke a 41-year drought in Tokyo in 2021 on way to winning a bronze, and three years later, in Paris, they won a second consecutive medal.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players," wrote Modi on X, formerly twitter.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he added.

Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold for the country, termed the victory peerless, which would be remembered for generations to come.

"The Indian Men's Hockey Team, with courage etched in every stride, you've brought home a bronze medal that shines with the brilliance of gold. To each of you, who donned the tricolor with pride-thank you for giving us a moment that will echo in our hearts for generations," wrote Bindra, who shot down the 10m air rifle gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, on X.

Cricketing great VVS Laxman termed it a great effort, saying, "Many congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal. Outstanding effort from our boys." Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia also termed two consecutive medals at the Games after a gap of more than a half-century as a historic feat.

"India has won two consecutive Olympic medals in hockey after a long gap of 52 years," Punia wrote on X.

Sports Minister Maansukh Mandaviya said the win was proof of the commitment of the Indian players.

"Your exceptional performance and teamwork have showcased the best of Indian sports. This victory is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to your dedication," said Mandaviya.