PM Modi congratulates Humpy, Erigaisi on World Rapid bronze medals

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended Indian chess stalwart Koneru Humpy and young Arjun Erigaisi for winning the bronze medals in the Women's and Open categories of the FIDE World Rapid Championships in Doha, lauding their dedication and hard work.

Humpy, who had entered the event as the defending champion, was done in by the international chess federation's (FIDE) tie-break rules on Sunday despite being the joint leader on 8.5 points with two other Grandmasters after the final round.

"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women's section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. humpy_koneru," wrote PM Modi on 'X'.

The Prime Minister often makes it a point to acknowledge the achievements of India's athletes and para athletes, personally meeting many of them across sports disciplines.

PM Modi also appreciated the grit of Erigaisi, who finished behind world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev to earn a historic bronze.

"Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. @ArjunErigaisi." The 22-year-old became only the second male player from the country after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to finish on the podium at the World Rapids.

Had Humpy won the title on Sunday, it would have made her only the first woman chess player to win three World Rapid crowns -- her previous title-winning efforts came in 2019 and 2024.

She would have also become only the second woman player after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch back-to-back titles. But it was heartbreak for the 38-year-old player, whose illustrious career has spanned over two decades.

FIDE's tie-breaker rule to rank players with the same score was applied and Humpy fell behind China's Zhu Jiner and Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, who too were on 8.5 points after the 11th and final round.

Goryachkina went on to win her maiden world rapid title and a cheque of 40,000 Euros.

In the 'Open' section, Arjun Erigaisi took the bronze behind world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev.

Humpy will get a chance to stake claim to the World Blitz title when the event commences in Doha later on Monday.