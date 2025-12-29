PM Modi congratulates Koneru Humpy on World Rapid bronze medal

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended Indian chess stalwart Koneru Humpy for winning the bronze medal in the women's category of the FIDE World Rapid Championships in Doha, lauding her dedication and hard work behind the success.

Humpy, who had entered the event as the defending champion, was done in by the international chess federation's (FIDE) tie-break rules on Sunday despite being the joint leader on 8.5 points with two other Grandmasters after the final round.

"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women's section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. humpy_koneru," wrote PM Modi on 'X'.

The Prime Minister often makes it a point to acknowledge the achievements of India's athletes and para athletes, personally meeting many of them across sports disciplines.

Had Humpy won the title on Sunday, it would have made her only the first woman chess player to win three World Rapid crowns -- her previous title-winning efforts came in 2019 and 2024.

She would have also become only the second woman player after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch back-to-back titles.

But it was heartbreak for the 38-year-old player, whose illustrious career has spanned over two decades.

FIDE's tie-breaker rule to rank players with the same score was applied and Humpy fell behind China's Zhu Jiner and Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, who too were on 8.5 points after the 11th and final round.

Goryachkina went on to win her maiden world rapid title and a cheque of 40,000 Euros.

In the 'Open' section, Arjun Erigaisi took the bronze behind world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev.

Humpy will get a chance to stake claim to the World Blitz title when the event commences in Doha later on Monday.