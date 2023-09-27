PM Modi congratulates medal winners at Asian Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated women's 25m pistol team for winning an "exemplary" gold in the Asian Games and also lauded women's 50m rifle 3 position team for winning silver.

"An exemplary Gold for India. Congratulations to the 25m Pistol Women Team, comprising Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh for their spectacular victory! Their remarkable teamwork has yielded great results. Best wishes for their future endeavours," he posted on X.

He added, "Our dedicated and talented 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team has clinched a well-deserved Silver Medal in the Asian Games. They have demonstrated extraordinary talent. Congratulations to Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik."

The triumvirate of Bhaker, Singh and Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event, as Indian shooters dominated proceedings at the Hangzhou Shooting Range Hall.