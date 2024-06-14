PM Modi conveys best wishes to French President Macron for conduct of Paris Olympics

Bari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his best wishes to French President Emmanuel Macron for the conduct of next month's Paris Olympics when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 summit here.

The quadrennial showpiece will be held from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

"I conveyed my best wishes to him on the hosting of the Paris Olympics which begins next month," Modi posted on X after meeting Macron.

Had an excellent meeting with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. This is our fourth meeting in one year, indicating the priority we accord to strong India-French ties. Our talks covered numerous subjects such as defence, security, technology, AI, Blue Economy and more. We also… pic.twitter.com/l52eHhJclL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

The Prime Minister is on his first foreign trip after being in sworn in to office for a third successive time earlier this month.

The two leaders last met in January this year when Macron attended India's 75th Republic Day celebrations as the guest of honour.

Close to hundred Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Olympics and the number is expected to rise later this month.

The contingent will feature an unprecedented 21 shooters.

India produced its best ever Olympic performance in the last edition, which was held in 2021 in Tokyo following a one-year postponement forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country claimed seven medals, including a historic first ever track-and-field gold through javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra will once again be a top podium contender in Paris.