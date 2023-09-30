PM Modi hails Indian medal winners at Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's medal winners at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Advertisment

"Congratulations to our Squash Men's Team of the talented @SauravGhosal @abhaysinghk98 @sandhu_harinder and @maheshmangao on a spectacular victory at the Asian Games and bringing home the coveted Gold Medal," Modi said on X.

"This effort will inspire so many young athletes to pursue sports and excel in it. India is delighted!" he said.

Abhay Singh won the battle of attrition against Noor Zaman for the biggest prize of his career as top seeds India regained the Asian Games squash gold with an epic 2-1 win over Pakistan on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Saurav Ghosal-led side managed to see off Pakistan and Malaysia on their way to glory.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna for winning the tennis mixed doubles gold at the Asian Games.

"What a great game by @rohanbopanna and @RutujaBhosale12. They bring back a prestigious Gold for India in Tennis Mixed Doubles. They have demonstrated remarkable team spirit and coordination. Best wishes for their future endeavours," Modi said on X.

Advertisment

Rutuja Bhosale raised her game in the nick of time while seasoned Rohan Bopanna stayed solid with his big serves as India came back from a set down to win the tennis mixed doubles gold at the Asian Games.

The second-seeded Indian team rallied to win the title clash 2-6 6-3 10-4 against Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS faltered towards the end to let gold slip out of their hands in the 10m air pistol mixed team but the silver took India's medal count from the shooting range to 19 at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Indian pair was beaten to the gold medal by world champion marksman Zhang Bowen and compatriot Jiang Ranxin, who emerged 16-14 victors in the shoot-off for the top podium finish.

"Proud of @Sarabjotsingh30 and @DivyaTSD for winning the Silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the Asian Games 2022," Modi said on X.

"I congratulate them for their accomplishment. Their talent, dedication and teamwork are commendable and motivating for the youth of India," he said. PTI ASK CK