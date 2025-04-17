PM Modi hails Vandana Katariya's illustrious career, says her hockey journey a source of inspiration

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed just-retired hockey star Vandana Katariya's contribution to the game, saying her illustrious career spanning 320 international matches was a testament to her skill and leadership that played a pivotal role in elevating Indian hockey.

Katariya, the most-capped Indian woman hockey player, announced her retirement from the international game early this month, bringing the curtains down on a 15-year-long career.

The 32-year-old striker scored 158 goals in 320 appearances for India and was part of the national team that achieved a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"As an excellent player of the Indian women’s hockey team, with a fabulous career replete with achievements, congratulations to you for starting a new innings in your life," Modi wrote in a letter shared on 'X'.

"You provided the people of the country with several moments to feel proud and you contributed in keeping the Indian flag flying high in several competitions." Born in Roshnabad in Haridwar, Katariya rose from humble beginnings -- her father worked as a technician at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). She overcame caste-based and gender-based slurs, as well as battles with poor health and depression, to become a stalwart of Indian hockey.

"Coming from a simple background, your journey to establish yourself as a special identity in the world of hockey with tremendous hard work, dedication and commitment is notable," the PM said.

"To play the highest number of matches for any Indian women’s hockey player in history tells about your various capabilities and skills. Your skills as a leader were commendable and you played a vital role in helping hockey to scale new heights.

"Your excitement while representing the country and ability to adapt as per the need is something that has been appreciated. Be it winning the bronze medal in the Junior World Cup, or the gold medal in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy or the gold medal in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup, your career is replete with success." Katariya made her senior debut in 2009 and has since been a key figure in defining moments for Indian women’s hockey. She remains the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.

"There have been many instances in your career which will remain fresh in the minds of the fans. One of these includes your hat-trick against South Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will be remembered for a long, long time," Modi wrote.

"For any player, it is a big challenge to fulfil the hopes of the fans and keep yourself consistent. When you will look back at your international career, you will find that all that you have done will always have your family, friends and fans holding their heads high.

"As one of the best forwards in Indian hockey, the high standards set by you will be a source of inspiration for the young players. I believe that you will remain associated with the sport after your retirement and will keep helping the new generation of players with your experience and skilful guidance." PTI ATK PDS PDS