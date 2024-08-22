PM Modi holds discussion with former PKL player and Poland kabaddi chief Spiczko

Warsaw, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Kabaddi Federation of Poland President Michal Spiczko, who had spent two years with Pro Kabaddi League side Bengaluru Bulls in 2015 and 2016, and discussed how to further popularise the sport in the European country.

The Prime Minister met Spiczko and Kabaddi Federation of Poland Board Member Anna Kalbarczyk during his visit here.

"Celebrating a vibrant sporting connect. In Warsaw, I met Michal Spiczko and Anna Kalbarczyk, who are noted Kabaddi players. This sport is actively followed in Poland. We discussed how to further popularise this sport in Poland, including ensuring more tournaments between Indian and Polish players," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

He commended Spiczko and Kalbarczyk for their dedication towards advancing kabaddi in Poland and popularising the sport in Europe. The PM highlighted the role of sports in fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between India and Poland, the MEA said.

Spiczko, now 37, spent two seasons at Bengaluru Bulls, and became the first European kabaddi player to appear in the PKL.

He also featured in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad as a member of the Polish national team.