PM Modi lauds Indian para archery team for triumph at Asian event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian contingent's top finish at the Asian Para Archery Championships as historic, and said they have etched their names in history books.

"The contingent shines bright with their best ever performance at the Championships with a total of 9 Medals, including 4 Gold Medals as well. Compliments to each and every athlete for their contribution. May they keep making us proud always," he said on X.

A historic triumph at Para Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok!



Congratulations to the phenomenal Indian Para Archery team for their splendid performance, etching their names in the history books!



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2023

World No. 5 Rakesh Kumar led the Indian challenge with a hat-trick of gold as the contingent pipped heavyweights South Korea to top the medal standings with nine medals at the championships in Bangkok on Wednesday.

India bagged four gold, four silver and one bronze, while South Korea finished their campaign with five medals (3-1-1) to settle for the second spot.

In another post, Modi congratulated Wushu champions Roshibina Devi, Kushal Kumar and Chavi for winning medals at the recently held 16th World Wushu Championship in the USA.

"Their determination and skill have truly made the nation proud. I am also confident that their success will make Wushu more popular in India. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours," he said.