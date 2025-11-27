PM Modi meets Indian Women''s blind cricket team after T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Indian Women’s cricket team after they won the inaugural Blind T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final in Colombo.

The victory for the Indian Women’s blind team in a six-team tournament came days after the women’s senior team registered its maiden triumph in the ODI World Cup.

The members of the team presented PM Modi with an autographed bat while he also signed a ball for the team.

The victorious Indian team was earlier applauded by PM Modi on their historic achievement.

“Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come,” he added. PTI DDV ATK