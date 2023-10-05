PM Modi praises Asian Games medal winners

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the performance of Indian archers at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after the country's compound archers' teams of both men and women secured gold medals.

The women's combine emerged triumphant in an edge-of-the-seat thriller while the men's outfit secured the top prize without fuss as Indian compound archers swept all three gold medals on offer in team events, further bettering their best-ever show at the Asian Games on Thursday.

The women's compound team edged Chinese Taipei by the thinnest of margins, securing the gold medal win by just one point with Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur shooting 60 out of 60 in the final round of a heart-stopping final.

The men's trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed South Koreans 235-230 to seal their sixth medal in archery.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Indian Archers all the way! Proud of our Men's Archery team for winning the Gold Medal in Compound event!" "@archer_abhishek, Ojas Pravin Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar, it was a stellar performance all the way. Amazing indeed! Best wishes for their future endeavours," Modi said.

"India's Women Archers win the Gold Medal in the Compound Team event! Congratulations to @VJSurekha, @Parrneettt, and Aditi Gopichand! Their flawless performance, focus, and dedication have made our nation incredibly proud," he said.

This victory is a testament to their exceptional skill and teamwork, the prime minister said.

In another post on X, Modi said, "Kudos to our Squash Mixed Doubles team for clinching the Gold Medal at the Asian Games." "Congratulations to @DipikaPallikal and @sandhu_harinder for this phenomenal victory. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours," Modi said.

"Hats off to our champion player @SauravGhosal for winning the Silver Medal in the Squash Men's Singles event. His fantastic display of skill and determination in the game made this possible. This podium finish is a testament to his unwavering commitment and discipline," he said in another post.

Veterans Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu survived some anxious moments to clinch the mixed doubles gold, but Saurav Ghosal settled for singles silver as Indian squash players recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

Modi also hailed wrestler Antim Panghal who humbled Tokyo Olympics medallist Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1 to win a bronze medal.

"Congratulations to @OlyAntim for clinching the Bronze Medal in Freestyle 53 kg Women's Wrestling event. Our nation is proud of her. Keep shining, keep inspiring!" Modi said. PTI ASK CK