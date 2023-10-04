PM Modi praises medal winners for showing exceptional skill in Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on Wednesday for winning a gold medal in archery at the Asian Games, saying their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork have ensured great results.

Advertisment

In a series of posts on X lauding the medal winners, Modi hailed Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in javelin throw and described it as a historic feat.

"This spectacular victory is the result of his dedication and years of training. May he keep scaling new heights of success. All the best to him," the prime minister said while praising silver medallist Kishore Jena as well.

"Our accomplishments in Men's Javelin at Asian Games are remarkable," he said.

Advertisment

Congratulating the women's 4x400 metre relay team for winning the silver medal, Modi said the grit, determination and teamwork of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan have brought this joy to the nation.

Lauding Deotale and Vennam, he said, "Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bulls eye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork have ensured great results. Congrats to them." A supremely confident Deotale and Vennam defeated their South Korean opponents by a point and clinched their second gold medal in archery.

Modi also complimented Ram Baboo and Manju Rani for bringing glory to India with the bronze medal in the 35-km race walk mixed team event.

"This would not be possible without the tremendous endurance and determination shown by these amazing athletes," he said.

Squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, boxers Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Sunil Kumar and runners Harmilan Bains and Avinash Sable were also praised by the prime minister for podium finishes in their respective events. PTI KR RC