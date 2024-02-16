PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar hail Ashwin's 500-wicket milestone

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Ravichandran Ashwin's "skill and perseverance" after the senior off-spinner completed a coveted milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket during the third match against England on Friday.

Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley in the England first innings to become the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) to complete the landmark in his 98th game.

"Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks," Modi wrote on 'X'.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar called Ashwin "one-in-a-million" bowler.

"500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!," Tendulkar said on the micro-blogging site.

Ashwin's contemporary and fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon put out a video message saying that he has nothing but respect for his Indian counterpart.

"Hi Ash, just wanted to say, massive congratulations for taking 500 Test match wickets. It’s been an incredible journey to watch. I have got nothing but respect for the way you have gone about it. It’s been amazing to be competing against you, but also learn from you. Congratulations and plenty more to come,” Lyon said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah called it an incredible feat.

"Hats off to @ashwinravi99 for achieving an incredible feat of securing 500 test wickets. Your outstanding talent and unwavering commitment have left a lasting mark in cricketing history." Ashwin's former India and Tamil Nadu team-mate Dinesh Karthik wrote: "From Chennai to the cricketing cosmos, @ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a saga of grit, guile, and unrivaled skill. A monumental achievement that cements his legacy in the annals of cricketing history. Bravo, Ashwin!"