PM Modi speaks to Paralympic Games medallists, lauds their efforts

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to medal winners for India in the Paralympic Games over phone and lauded their efforts in the ongoing competition.

The athletes he spoke to included Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis, officials said.

He congratulated each medal winner and said they had made the country proud with their performances.

Modi also wished Avani Lekhara success in her other endeavours at the Games, the officials said, noting that she wasn't able to join the call due to her participation in an event. PTI KR SZM