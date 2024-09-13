PM Oli honours Nepal's first Paralympic medalist Goverdhan

Kathmandu, Sep 13 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday awarded a cash prize of Rs 6.5 million to Palesha Goverdhan, a 21-year-old taekwondo player, for her bronze medal win at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The award ceremony, held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, recognised Goverdhan's remarkable achievement as the first Nepalese athlete to win a Paralympic medal.

Her coach Kabiraj Negi Lama also received a cash award of Rs 585,000, and team manager Ramchandra Shrestha received Rs 292,000 from the government.

Praising Goverdhan, Oli said she is a source of pride for Nepal. PTI SBP SCY SCY