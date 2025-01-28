PM talks of 'Sreshth Bharat' as 38th National Games kick off with colourful opening ceremony

Dehradun, Jan 28 (PTI) A modest but colourful opening ceremony showcasing Uttarakhand's religious heritage and bio-diversity kicked off the 38th National Games here on Tuesday with guest of honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the opportunity to reiterate his government's ambitious plan of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Advertisment

Around 10,000 athletes are gearing up to compete for podium finishes across 32 disciplines in the Games that will run till February 14. Events will be held across seven cities of the hill state with Dehradun being the main venue.

Around 450 gold medals, and a similar number of silver and bronze medals are at stake.

Modi declared the Games open after the teams marched in and he was presented the Games torch at the ceremony.

Advertisment

"It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in development of country," Modi told the gathered athletes at the ceremony.

"It is a beautiful portrait of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat'," Modi said referring to the Games.

The Prime Minister also passed on some health tips, urging youngsters to fight the growing menace of obesity by cutting down the oil in their food and adding more walks and exercise to their daily routines.

Advertisment

The ceremony started with a performance of 'Tandav', a classical dance form that is an ode to Lord Shiva. There was also a thematic presentation on Dhairya, Shaurya and Nishchay (Patience, Valour and Determination).

The Games were declared open with blowing of 2025 conches to mark the year.

The descent of sacred river the Ganges, mythical Guru Dronacharya imparting archery training to peerless warrior Arjun of the Mahabharata epic and the birth of Yoga, which has now taken the world by storm, were some of themes depicted on the revolving prism-shaped screen placed at the centre of the stadium.

Advertisment

The sacred dhams of Kedarnath and Badrinath were also subjects of the cultural show in the portrayal of the state as 'Dev Bhoomi' and land of Sadhus.

An hour-long music performances by Uttarakhand band 'Pandavas enthralled the audience ahead of the formal opening while the Dehradun-born popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal kept the spectators engaged after the conclusion of the traditional ceremony.

Earlier, Modi arrived at the stadium on a decked-up golf cart along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Advertisment

After taking a round of the stadium, he was presented a traditional cap, shawl and a memento containing replicas of Games mascot 'Mauli' and the medals.

An estimated 25,000 spectators have packed the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium despite the chilly weather to catch the ceremony live.

The PM had also opened the last two editions of the Games in 2022 (Gujarat) and 2023 (Goa).

Advertisment

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, and Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya were the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Commonwealth Games Federation chief Chris Jenkins were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Uttarakhand's own Lakshya Sen, a world championships medal-winning shuttler, brought the Games torch and handed it over to Modi, who placed it in its designated place.

Advertisment

During the Athletes' Parade, Uttarakhand expectedly received the loudest cheer. Almora's Sen and distance runner Ankita Dhyani were Uttarakhand's flag-bearers in the parade.

Sen later took oath on behalf of the participating athletes.

Under IOA's objective of inclusivity, the National Games also following established norms of having a male and a female flag bearer leading each team.

Hosting the National Game holds a special significance for Uttarakhand as the state is celebrating the 25th year of its creation.

'Mauli', inspired by Uttarakhand's state bird 'Monal', is the Games mascot, symbolising the region's unique natural beauty, diversity and cultural heritage.

Most of the established sporting stars of the country such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu, shooter Manu Bhaker are giving it a miss, leaving the stage for other athletes to make a mark.

Among the prominent names who will turn up are Olympic medal-winning shooters Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, world championships medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen and Tokyo Games bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgahain.

Four sports -- kalarippayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh and rafting -- will be demonstration (non-medal) sports.

With the theme of 'Green Games', the event aims to inspire individuals and organisations to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

Some sports like triathlon, basketball 5x5, kho kho and beach handball have already started before the official opening of the Games.

Maharashtra topped the medals tally in the last edition held in Goa in 2023, and they have named a huge athletes' contingent of over 600, hoping to retain the top spot this time as well.

The western state won 230 medals (82 gold, 68 silver, 80 bronze) in the last edition, followed by Services, who won 124 medals (65 gold, 27 silver, 32 bronze). Services had emerged as the top team in the 2022 edition in Gujarat, winning 128 medals, including 61 gold.

Not among the leading sporting states of the country, hosts Uttarakhand would hope to put up a strong performance and promote itself as a hub for sports. PTI PDS PM PDS PM PM