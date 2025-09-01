PM's praise, German coach's training offer fill MP football village's players with enthusiasm

Shahdol, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise of the football legacy of Vicharpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, which has become famous as 'mini Brazil', and the offer of training in Germany has filled players here with enthusiasm and zeal, coach Anil Singh said on Monday.
In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, Modi praised the young footballers from Vicharpur and said former German footballer and coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer had offered to train some of them at a football academy in the European nation.
"It is very good that Prime Minister Modi has mentioned 'Mini Brazil' for the second time in his 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also mentioned a German coach has invited the players for training. I believe four players and a coach will go. This training would give some players a chance to improve their skills," Vicharpur football coach Anil Singh told PTI Videos.
"This announcement has filled the players here with enthusiasm and zeal," he added.
National level football player Sania Kunde and player Radhni Singh both thanked the PM and said his kind words had made the village famous, and paved the way for some of them to go to Germany for training.
Former player and coach Virendra Baigi said, "Ever since Prime Minister Modi mentioned Vicharpur in Mann Ki Baat and when he met the players here during his visit to Pakaria village, shoes and proper kits have been provided to all the young players." He hoped these facilities will continue so that the children of 'Mini Brazil' can fulfill their dream.
Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said the PM's praise of Vicharpur's football team and water sports team in 'Mann Ki Baat' will give global recognition to the players, adding that the offer of training in Germany was a matter of pride not only for the state but for the entire country.
"Four football players and coaches of Vicharpur have been invited to Germany from October 4-12, 2025, where they will be provided world-class training and facilities," Sarang informed. PTI BNS MAS BNM